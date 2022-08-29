Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

74,063 KM

Details Description Features

$32,495

+ tax & licensing
$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

4MATIC, Premium Pkg, Navi, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth!

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

4MATIC, Premium Pkg, Navi, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_NoBadges

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

74,063KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9284023
  • Stock #: P06A4792
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB4JN530776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,063 KM

Vehicle Description

**Premium Plus Package** $123 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Driver and Passenger Memory Seats - Smart Phone Integration (Apple CarPlay & Android Auto) - Voice Command - Bluetooth div r-class="ap-paragraph-wrapper">PACKAGES: Premium Package - Blind Spot Assist - LED High Performance Lighting System - 8" Central Media Display - Thermotronic Automatic Climate Control - Smartphone Integration Premium Plus Package - Integrated Garage Door Opener - Power Adjustable Passengers Seat - Auto Dimming Mirrors (Rearview & Driver's Side) - Exterior Power Folding Mirrors - Keyless-Go CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Black Leather Interior - 18 Inch Black Multi Spoke Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Automatic Bi-Xenon Headlights - Fog Lights - Power Heated Exterior Mirrors - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Mp3/Xm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Attention Assist - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 8.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
POWER SEAT
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
All Wheel Drive
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Navigation System
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

