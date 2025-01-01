Menu
<p>AMG, 4.0 V8 BITURBO, AWD, LEATHER/ALCANTARA BUCKET SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 360 CAM, VALVED EXHAUST SYSTEM, AIR SUSPENSION, AUTO STOP, BURMESTER AUDIO SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, POWER TRUNK, POWER FOLDING SEATS, PARKING SENSORS</p><p>No Haggle Pricing</p><p>Lowest Interest Rate In GTA</p><p>Free Job Loss Protection</p><p>No Payment For 6 Months O.A.C</p><p>Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars</p><p>YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, AVERAGE CREDIT, NEWCOMER WE GIVE YOU OPTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS AND $0 DOWN OPTIONS. WE OFFER FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 6<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1729708734210_786168703874506 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>.99% O.A.C FIESTA MOTORS DEALS WITH LENDERS, BANKS AND CREDIT UNIONS WHO WILL FINANCE YOUR PRE OWNED VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU ARE BANKRUPT, PAST BANKRUPTCY, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, STUDENT LOANS OR ANY OTHER CREDIT SITUATION. KNOW HOW MUCH YOU ARE APPROVED FOR, BEFORE YOU GO SHOPPING APPLY AT WWW.FIESTAMOTORS.CA FIESTA MOTORS GUARANTEES YOUR LOAN APPROVAL WITH THE BEST FINANCING OPTIONS AND LOWEST INTEREST RATES IN THE GTA. $500 + JOB =YOUR APPROVAL</p><p>WE EVEN DO ZERO DOWN! </p><p><br></p><p>www.fiestamotors.online </p><p>CERTIFIED, 5-YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE, HST AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.</p><p>ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9</p><p>PHONE: 905-796-9830</p><p>Fiesta Motors has been serving GTA Since 2000. Fiesta Motors treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.</p>

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

82,581 KM

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG, AWD, LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 360 CAM, NAVI!!!

12251662

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG, AWD, LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 360 CAM, NAVI!!!

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

416-855-6663

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,581KM
VIN WDC0G8JB2JF436205

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,581 KM

AMG, 4.0 V8 BITURBO, AWD, LEATHER/ALCANTARA BUCKET SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 360 CAM, VALVED EXHAUST SYSTEM, AIR SUSPENSION, AUTO STOP, BURMESTER AUDIO SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, POWER TRUNK, POWER FOLDING SEATS, PARKING SENSORS

No Haggle Pricing

Lowest Interest Rate In GTA

Free Job Loss Protection

No Payment For 6 Months O.A.C

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars

YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, AVERAGE CREDIT, NEWCOMER WE GIVE YOU OPTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS AND $0 DOWN OPTIONS. WE OFFER FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C FIESTA MOTORS DEALS WITH LENDERS, BANKS AND CREDIT UNIONS WHO WILL FINANCE YOUR PRE OWNED VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU ARE BANKRUPT, PAST BANKRUPTCY, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, STUDENT LOANS OR ANY OTHER CREDIT SITUATION. KNOW HOW MUCH YOU ARE APPROVED FOR, BEFORE YOU GO SHOPPING APPLY AT WWW.FIESTAMOTORS.CA FIESTA MOTORS GUARANTEES YOUR LOAN APPROVAL WITH THE BEST FINANCING OPTIONS AND LOWEST INTEREST RATES IN THE GTA. $500 + JOB =YOUR APPROVAL

WE EVEN DO ZERO DOWN! 


www.fiestamotors.online 

CERTIFIED, 5-YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE, HST AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9

PHONE: 905-796-9830

Fiesta Motors has been serving GTA Since 2000. Fiesta Motors treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Cargo Net
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Cargo Features -inc: TireFit Tire Mobility Kit

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision prevention assist
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Burmester Surround Sound System
Audio Theft Deterrent

Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Axle ratio: 3.27
AIR BODY CONTROL Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
1444# Maximum Payload
Full-Time All-Wheel

GVWR: 5
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
17.4 Gal. Fuel Tank
Engine: 4.0L Biturbo V8
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Colored Bumper Insert
Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and MB-Tex Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Transmission: AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-Speed Automatic -inc: DYNAMIC SELECT
688 lbs (2
580 kg)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fiesta Motors Inc

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fiesta Motors Inc

416-855-6663

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class