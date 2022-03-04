2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

$36,495 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 6 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8522702

8522702 Stock #: P06A3494

P06A3494 VIN: WDCTG4GBXJJ379196

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 45,620 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Navigation System Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.