2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

$42,495 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 3 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7674061

7674061 Stock #: P06A2197

P06A2197 VIN: WDC0G4KB0JV052115

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A2197

Mileage 60,311 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Panoramic Sunroof Comfort Dual Climate Control Safety Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Premium Audio Rear View Camera Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.