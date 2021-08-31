Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

60,311 KM

Details Description Features

$42,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC, Turbo, Sport/Premium Pkg, Navi, Pano Roof!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC, Turbo, Sport/Premium Pkg, Navi, Pano Roof!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 7674061
  2. 7674061
  3. 7674061
  4. 7674061
  5. 7674061
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$42,495

+ taxes & licensing

60,311KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7674061
  • Stock #: P06A2197
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB0JV052115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A2197
  • Mileage 60,311 KM

Vehicle Description

** 360 Degree Camera + Back Up Camera + Automatic LED Intelligent Headlight + AMG Alloys + Blind Spot Assist ** $144 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - 360 Degree Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Memory Front Seats - Automatic Start/Stop Technology - Integrated Garage Door Opener - Bluetooth - Voice Command PACKAGES: Premium One Package - Panoramic Sunroof - COMAND Online Navigation with Mercedes Benz Apps - Keyless Go - Easy Pack Power Liftgate - LED High Performance Lighting System Premium Two Package - Integrated Garage Door Opener - Active Parking Assist - Power Front Seats with Memory - Power Steering Column with Memory - 360 Camera - Foot Activated Tailgate Release - Ambient Lighting - Illuminated Door Sill Panels - 115V Power Socket Sport Package AMG Exterior Package - 19 Inch AMG 5-Twin Spoke Light Alloy Wheels AMG Styling Package CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - Turbocharged - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 19 Inch AMG Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal - Power Liftgate - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirrors - Automatic LED Intelligent Headlight - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Aux/Usb/HD Radio - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Blind Spot Assist - Attention Assist - Brake Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual Climate Control
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2017 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 63,985 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 3,667 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2020 BMW 330i xDrive...
 26,787 KM
$42,495 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory