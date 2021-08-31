2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

$39,995 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 7 7 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8020524

8020524 Stock #: P06A2586T

P06A2586T VIN: WDC0G4KB9JV111257

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 72,775 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Seating Leather Interior Comfort Dual Climate Control Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Power Lift Gates Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.