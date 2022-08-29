Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

57,560 KM

Details Description Features

$61,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$61,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG 43 4MATTIC, BiTurbo, Premium/AMG Night Pkg, Navi!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG 43 4MATTIC, BiTurbo, Premium/AMG Night Pkg, Navi!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 9016714
  2. 9016714
  3. 9016714
  4. 9016714
  5. 9016714
  6. 9016714
  7. 9016714
  8. 9016714
  9. 9016714
  10. 9016714
  11. 9016714
  12. 9016714
  13. 9016714
  14. 9016714
  15. 9016714
  16. 9016714
  17. 9016714
  18. 9016714
  19. 9016714
  20. 9016714
  21. 9016714
  22. 9016714
  23. 9016714
  24. 9016714
  25. 9016714
  26. 9016714
  27. 9016714
  28. 9016714
  29. 9016714
  30. 9016714
  31. 9016714
  32. 9016714
  33. 9016714
  34. 9016714
  35. 9016714
  36. 9016714
  37. 9016714
  38. 9016714
  39. 9016714
  40. 9016714
  41. 9016714
  42. 9016714
  43. 9016714
  44. 9016714
  45. 9016714
  46. 9016714
  47. 9016714
  48. 9016714
  49. 9016714
  50. 9016714
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$61,995

+ taxes & licensing

57,560KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9016714
  • Stock #: P06A4315
  • VIN: 4JGDA6EB1JB114585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 57,560 KM

Vehicle Description

$224 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - 360 Degree Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats with Memory - 2nd Row Heated Seats - Harmon Kardon Sound System - Voice Command - Bluetooth - Automatic Start/Stop Technology PACKAGES: Premium Package - Parking Package - 115V Power Socket - Active Parking Assist - Panoramic Sunroof - 360 Degree Camera - Comand Online Navigation with Mercedes Benz App - Harman Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System - Heated Rear Seats - Keyless Go - Power Liftgate AMG Night Package - Adaptive Damping System (ADS) - AIRMATIC Air Suspension - 20 Inch AMG 5 Spoke Wheel design (Bi-Colour) - Night Package CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.0L V-6 cyl - Bi-Turbocharged - All Wheel Drive - Black Leather Interior - 20 Inch Bi-Color Alloys - 8 Inch Screen - Tri Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Power Steering Column - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Liftgate - Black Power Folding Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Aluminum Running Board - LED Intelligent Lighting System - LED Daytime Running Lights - LED Taillight - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Active Brake Assist - Attention Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Console
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2018 Chevrolet Spark...
 0 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 125,084 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer S...
 48,841 KM
$56,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory