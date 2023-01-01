Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

63,835 KM

Details Description

$44,980

+ tax & licensing
$44,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Mississauga

888-688-2408

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE400 4MATIC w/ Nav, 360 Cam, Pano Sunroof

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE400 4MATIC w/ Nav, 360 Cam, Pano Sunroof

Location

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408

$44,980

+ taxes & licensing

63,835KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9507718
  Stock #: V-65669
  VIN: 4JGDA5GB7JB158100

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,835 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mercedes GLE400 4MATIC - Interior is quiet, upscale and roomy. Abundant list of standard safety, tech and luxury features. Comes with Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Auto Start/ Stop;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;LED Headlights;Parking Sensors;Power Lift Gate;Roof Rails;Spare Tire;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Auto Start/ Stop;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Emergency Key;Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Seats;In-Dash CD;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Folding Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);Universal Garage Door Opener;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command;360 Camera;Premium Sound System;Panoramic Sunroof;Memory Seats;Electronic E-Brake

Canada Drives - Mississauga

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408

