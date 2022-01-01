Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

37,281 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi RVR

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

SUNROOF | REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

SUNROOF | REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | 4WD

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

  1. 8092093
  2. 8092093
  3. 8092093
  4. 8092093
  5. 8092093
  6. 8092093
  7. 8092093
  8. 8092093
  9. 8092093
  10. 8092093
  11. 8092093
  12. 8092093
  13. 8092093
  14. 8092093
  15. 8092093
  16. 8092093
  17. 8092093
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8092093
  • Stock #: 18-03532
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AW7JZ603532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 37,281 KM

Vehicle Description





AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Remote Entry
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2016 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 71,589 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 89,060 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 142,070 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Call Dealer

877-235-XXXX

(click to show)

877-235-2864

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory