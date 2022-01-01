2018 Mitsubishi RVR

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 2 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8092093

8092093 Stock #: 18-03532

18-03532 VIN: JA4AJ4AW7JZ603532

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 37,281 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Remote Entry Additional Features 4x4 Reverse Park Assist CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.