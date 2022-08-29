2018 Mitsubishi RVR ...

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 1 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

P21A0549 VIN: JA4AJ3AU0JZ602831

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Labrador Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P21A0549

Mileage 48,153 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Console Safety Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

