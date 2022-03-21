2018 Nissan GT-R

$142,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 3 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8966710

8966710 Stock #: P06A4212

P06A4212 VIN: JN1AR5EF6JM710439

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 14,335 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Cruise Control Navigation System Door Map Pockets Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Bose Sound System Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.