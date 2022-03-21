Menu
2018 Nissan GT-R

14,335 KM

Details Description Features

$142,995

Premium, Twin Turbo, Coupe, Navi, Bose Sound,565HP

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

14,335KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8966710
  • Stock #: P06A4212
  • VIN: JN1AR5EF6JM710439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 14,335 KM

Vehicle Description

$515 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Power Front Seat - Bluetooth - Dry Carbon Interior Trim - Bose Sound System - HomeLink System CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.8L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Twin Turbocharged - Dual Clutch - Leather/Suede Interior - 20 Inch Alloys - Climate Control - Power Steering - Tilt Wheel - Keyless Go - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Suspension and Traction Setting (R Mode) - Parking Sensors - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rear View Camera
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Door Map Pockets
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

