2018 Nissan Murano

64,818 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2018 Nissan Murano

2018 Nissan Murano

S | NAVI | B/U CAM | HEATED SEATS

2018 Nissan Murano

S | NAVI | B/U CAM | HEATED SEATS

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

64,818KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8806361
  VIN: 5N1AZ2MG6JN181103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,818 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL

SPECIAL PRICE BASED ON FINANCE ONLY

CALL FOR CASH PRICE

Certification and e-testing are available for six hundred and ninety nine dollars. ***We must state this.... As Per Regulations: This vehicle is not certified e-tested not drivable. If the Safety and E-test is Purchased the vehicle is then drivable. This Safety and E-test fee is NOT mandatory to be paid, you can also take the vehicle to your own mechanic.

***Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who can't buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply. Please contact dealer for Cash prices. Prices are subject to change without notice, please contact dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

