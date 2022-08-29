Menu
134,038 KM

Details

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SL AWD, Navi, Sunroof, 360 Cam, ProPilot!

Location

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Palatial Ruby Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

$83 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera with Intelligent 360 Degree Camera - Power Sunroof - Heated Front Seats - Power Driver Seat - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Fog Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Xm/Aux/Usb - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: ProPilot (Intelligent Cruise Control with Full Speed Range & Hold, Steering Assist ) - Moving Object Detection - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
All Wheel Drive
POWER SEAT
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Door Map Pockets

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

