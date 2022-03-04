Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Sentra

66,203 KM

Details Description Features

$16,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Sentra

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1653378194
  2. 1653378194
  3. 1653378194
  4. 1653378194
  5. 1653378194
  6. 1653378194
  7. 1653378194
  8. 1653378194
  9. 1653378194
  10. 1653378194
  11. 1653378194
  12. 1653378194
  13. 1653378194
  14. 1653378194
  15. 1653378194
  16. 1653378194
  17. 1653378194
  18. 1653378194
  19. 1653378194
  20. 1653378194
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,880

+ taxes & licensing

66,203KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8620523
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP7JY211130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,203 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED* *BRAND NEW BRAKES AND TIRES* *BACKUP CAMERA* 
Beautifully 2018 Nissan Sentra SV, sold certified with brand new tires and brakes. professionally detailed ready to go. gas saver clean unit!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

2018 Nissan Sentra SV
 66,203 KM
$16,880 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 133,950 KM
$14,770 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 76,230 KM
$15,980 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Inventory