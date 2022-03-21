2018 Nissan Versa

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 4 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8693639

8693639 Stock #: P06A3769

P06A3769 VIN: 3N1CE2CP0JL355213

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A3769

Mileage 92,465 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Convenience Console Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors Additional Features Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.