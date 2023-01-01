2018 Porsche Macan

$46,910 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 5 6 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10520784

10520784 Stock #: b31974

b31974 VIN: wp1ab2a5xjlb31974

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 84,566 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage 4 12V DC Power Outlets Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Delay Off Interior Lighting Memory Settings Include Passenger Seat Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Safety Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning ParkAssist Front And Rear Parking Sensors Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Black Bodyside Insert Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering 75 L Fuel Tank Axle ratio: 4.13 Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Powdercoated Tailpipe Finisher Regenerative Alternator 92-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 Full-Time All-Wheel 690.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Additional Features GVWR: 2 550 kgs Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.