2018 Porsche Macan

54,174 KM

Details Description Features

$50,995

+ tax & licensing
$50,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2018 Porsche Macan

2018 Porsche Macan

AWD, Navi, Pano Roof, Parking Sensors,Heated Seats

2018 Porsche Macan

AWD, Navi, Pano Roof, Parking Sensors,Heated Seats

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$50,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,174KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7674067
  Stock #: P06A2271
  VIN: WP1AA2A50JLB08169

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,174 KM

Vehicle Description

$172 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Automatic Start/Stop Technology - Sport Mode - Off Road Mode - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Holster with Suede Inserts Interior - Tri Zone Climate Control - Keyless Entry - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal - LED Fog Lights - LED Daytime Running Light - Automatic LED Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Lane Departure Warning - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

