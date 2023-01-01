Menu
2018 Porsche Macan

34,212 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
AWD, Navi, Pano Roof, Parking Sensors, Bluetooth!

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

34,212KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9628081
  • Stock #: P06A5062T
  • VIN: WP1AA2A50JLB16563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,212 KM

Vehicle Description

$192 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Trade In WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Memory Front Seats - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Saddle Brown Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Liftgate - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - LED Daytime Running Lights - Fog Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Cd/Usb - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Rear Parking Sensors - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
Bluetooth
Console
Cup Holder
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag

