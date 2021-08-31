Menu
2018 Subaru Forester

106,562 KM

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Subaru Forester

Touring AWD, Pano Roof, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats!

2018 Subaru Forester

Touring AWD, Pano Roof, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats!

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

106,562KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7800507
  • Stock #: P06A2480
  • VIN: JF2SJEJC0JH438405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,562 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power Driver Seat - Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.5L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Automatic Headlights - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Power Liftgate - Fog Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Xm/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual Climate Control
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

