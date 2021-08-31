2018 Subaru WRX

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 0 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7800492

7800492 Stock #: P06A2445

P06A2445 VIN: JF1VA1K69J9838248

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 67,035 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.