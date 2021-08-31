Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru WRX

67,035 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Subaru WRX

Sport-Tech, Navi, Back Up Cam, Blind Spot Assist!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru WRX

Sport-Tech, Navi, Back Up Cam, Blind Spot Assist!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 7800492
  2. 7800492
  3. 7800492
  4. 7800492
  5. 7800492
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

67,035KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7800492
  • Stock #: P06A2445
  • VIN: JF1VA1K69J9838248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,035 KM

Vehicle Description

$119 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Power Driver Seat - Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Fog Lights - Automatic Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Xm/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2016 Subaru XV Cross...
 58,742 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2017 Acura RDX Elite...
 104,468 KM
$29,495 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 320i xDrive...
 97,000 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory