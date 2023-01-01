Menu
2018 Tesla Model 3

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Long Range AWD, Dual Motor, AutoPilot!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_OneOwner

93,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10099983
  • Stock #: P06A5801
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB9JF111115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$169 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

** Finance Available for In Home Charging Station**

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Voice Command - Internet Streaming Radio Capability (Subscription Based) - Bluetooth - AutoPilot - Premium Connectivity (Subscription Based)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: Electric - Long Range - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys -15 Inch Central Touchscreen - Keyless Go - Tap and Go - Auto LED Head Lights - Fog Lights - Power Liftgate - Power Folding Exterior Mirrors - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Usb/HD Radio - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Door Map Pockets

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Safety

Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

