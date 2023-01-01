Menu
2018 Toyota Camry

72,484 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

SE, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Toyota Safety Sense!

2018 Toyota Camry

SE, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Toyota Safety Sense!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

72,484KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10099989
  • Stock #: P06A5830
  • VIN: 4T1B11HK5JU625579

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,484 KM

Vehicle Description

$112 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax

WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Voice Command - Wireless Charging Station

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.5L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Black Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Push Button Start - Auto High Beam - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror with Integrated Garage Door Opener - Drive Mode (Eco, Normal, Sport) - Auto LED Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Usb/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Traction Control - Toyota Safety Sense (Pre Collision with Pedestrian Detection, Auto High Beam, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steer Assist) - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

