This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
he 2018 Toyota Camry is a striking-looking family sedan in a narrowing, but still extremely competitive segment. The car is an excellent all-around vehicle that is near the top of the segment with a comfortable ride, spacious cabin and excellent engines. Apple Car Play is also now standard on all models. The XSE models now get the larger eight-inch touchscreen and a three-month trial of Sirius XM satellite radio. On the XSE models, the Driver Assist Package adds a clearance sensor and rear automatic emergency braking. The Camry's interior is one of the more striking and stylish in the segment with swoops and curves all around. With XSE's red leather, the interior is particularly bold and sporty. The controls are all fairly straightforward with plenty of physical buttons and knobs for key infotainment and climate functions. With 38 inches of legroom, the Toyota Camry offers more space for rear passengers to stretch than most sedans. Choosing the sportier XSE trim boosts power and torque to 206 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars.
