2018 Toyota Camry

0 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE AUTO|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|PREMIUM INTERIOR|HEATED SEATS|

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE AUTO|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|PREMIUM INTERIOR|HEATED SEATS|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8030749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

he 2018 Toyota Camry is a striking-looking family sedan in a narrowing, but still extremely competitive segment. The car is an excellent all-around vehicle that is near the top of the segment with a comfortable ride, spacious cabin and excellent engines.  Apple Car Play is also now standard on all models. The XSE models now get the larger eight-inch touchscreen and a three-month trial of Sirius XM satellite radio. On the XSE models, the Driver Assist Package adds a clearance sensor and rear automatic emergency braking. The Camry's interior is one of the more striking and stylish in the segment with swoops and curves all around. With XSE's red leather, the interior is particularly bold and sporty. The controls are all fairly straightforward with plenty of physical buttons and knobs for key infotainment and climate functions. With 38 inches of legroom, the Toyota Camry offers more space for rear passengers to stretch than most sedans. Choosing the sportier XSE trim boosts power and torque to 206 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels.


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!


FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

