2018 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10201902

10201902 Stock #: 18-84196

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 23,490 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Keyless Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Convenience Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Dual Zone Climate Control Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Split Rear Seats Additional Features USB port Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Power Brake Led Headlights Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

