2018 Toyota Corolla

179,900 KM

Details Features

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

12256333

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

PBX Motors

11482 Hurontario St, Brampton, ON L7A 1E6

905-497-3100

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2t1burhe1jc043870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

PBX Motors

PBX Motors

11482 Hurontario St, Brampton, ON L7A 1E6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-497-3100

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

PBX Motors

905-497-3100

2018 Toyota Corolla