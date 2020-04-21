2018 Toyota Corolla

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
+ taxes & licensing
This 2018 Corolla is roomy, comfortable, well-made, sedan with an exceptionally good value. A roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and a crisp minimalist exterior design will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful. The Corolla is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 132 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque. This car let you enjoy in a few more added creature comfort features such as:-
-Alloy wheels
-Heated seats
-Cruise control
-Rear view camera
-Bluetooth connectivity
-Multi-functional steering wheel
-Front and rear cup holders
-Both row center arm rest
-Body colored side mirrors and much more!!
For more info regarding this vehicle, please call us or visit our showroom.
Previously owned by a rental company, NOW it can be yours. At Nawab Motors we are committed to provide our customers with the best quality vehicles that are fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast because at the end of the day everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle.
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
