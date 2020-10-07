Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Corolla

93,910 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

XLE I NAVI I LEATHER ISUNROOF I REAR CAMERA $15999

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Corolla

XLE I NAVI I LEATHER ISUNROOF I REAR CAMERA $15999

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

93,910KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5952390
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE7JC043243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,910 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 TOYOTA COROLLA XLE I PUSH START I LEATHER I SUNROOF I AUTO I ALLOY I HEATED SEATS I BLUETOOTH I BACKUP CAMERA I BLACK I INTERIOR BLACK I HEATED STEERING WHEEL I HEATED SEAT I CERTIFIED I VERY CLEAN***$15999***

 

 

 * BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS.Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

 

 

 *  Car Proof Report Available!

 

 * Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! 

 

 * Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit 

 

 * Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit

  

* we also have financing options available starting @4.9% O.A.C

 

 *All credits are approved, bad, Good, New!!!!

  

*please contact us for more info.

 

  *BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 * WWW.TORONTOCARSALE.COM

 

  ***2 year power train warranty 

 

 LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W 2B5

 

*www.autotrader.com/torontocarsale

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

2014 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 183,960 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 31,218 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Pass...
 24,349 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Call Dealer

416-727-XXXX

(click to show)

416-727-1270

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory