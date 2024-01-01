$38,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
$38,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This one comes fully equipped: Blizzard BLACK on beige leather, Canadian SUV, Top Of The Line, 7-passenger hauler, power heated and ventilated front seats with driver memory, heated 2nd-row captain chairs, and 3rd-row split-folding bench seats making this the ideal family vehicle with a very spacious interior, heated steering wheel, dual climate control, 3-zone climate control, navigation, back up camera with 360-degree camera views, front & rear park sensors, keyless go with push button start, "19" dark chrome wheels, panoramic roof, power rear hatch, 2nd-row sunshades ideal for those long drives, JBL sound system with blue-tooth audio, accident-free, led lights, and so much more.ENGINE: 3.5L V6 making 295 hp and 263 lb-ft paired with 8-speed automatic with full-time all-wheel-drive, COMES CERTIFIED AND BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY ON CAR FOR 90 DAYS...
