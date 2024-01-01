Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This one comes fully equipped: Blizzard BLACK on beige leather, Canadian SUV, Top Of The Line, 7-passenger hauler, power heated and ventilated front seats with driver memory, heated 2nd-row captain chairs, and 3rd-row split-folding bench seats making this the ideal family vehicle with a very spacious interior, heated steering wheel, dual climate control, 3-zone climate control, navigation, back up camera with 360-degree camera views, front & rear park sensors, keyless go with push button start, 19 dark chrome wheels, panoramic roof, power rear hatch, 2nd-row sunshades ideal for those long drives, JBL sound system with blue-tooth audio, accident-free, led lights, and so much more.ENGINE: 3.5L V6 making 295 hp and 263 lb-ft paired with 8-speed automatic with full-time all-wheel-drive, COMES CERTIFIED AND BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY ON CAR FOR 90 DAYS...</p>

2018 Toyota Highlander

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

  1. 1722381038
  2. 1722381044
  3. 1722381050
  4. 1722381055
  5. 1722381060
  6. 1722381065
  7. 1722381072
  8. 1722381080
  9. 1722381087
  10. 1722381092
  11. 1722381096
  12. 1722381102
  13. 1722381108
  14. 1722381114
  15. 1722381120
  16. 1722381127
  17. 1722381134
  18. 1722381141
  19. 1722381151
  20. 1722381158
  21. 1722381166
  22. 1722381173
  23. 1722381180
  24. 1722381187
  25. 1722381195
  26. 1722381203
  27. 1722381210
  28. 1722381217
  29. 1722381225
  30. 1722381233
  31. 1722381241
  32. 1722381249
  33. 1722381259
  34. 1722381266
  35. 1722381270
  36. 1722381276
  37. 1722381282
  38. 1722381289
  39. 1722381294
  40. 1722381300
  41. 1722381308
  42. 1722381317
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TDDZRFH9JS839619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This one comes fully equipped: Blizzard BLACK on beige leather, Canadian SUV, Top Of The Line, 7-passenger hauler, power heated and ventilated front seats with driver memory, heated 2nd-row captain chairs, and 3rd-row split-folding bench seats making this the ideal family vehicle with a very spacious interior, heated steering wheel, dual climate control, 3-zone climate control, navigation, back up camera with 360-degree camera views, front & rear park sensors, keyless go with push button start, "19" dark chrome wheels, panoramic roof, power rear hatch, 2nd-row sunshades ideal for those long drives, JBL sound system with blue-tooth audio, accident-free, led lights, and so much more.ENGINE: 3.5L V6 making 295 hp and 263 lb-ft paired with 8-speed automatic with full-time all-wheel-drive, COMES CERTIFIED AND BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY ON CAR FOR 90 DAYS...

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Used 2016 Honda Civic LX for sale in Brampton, ON
2016 Honda Civic LX 180,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler HIGH ALTITUDE SPORTS for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Jeep Wrangler HIGH ALTITUDE SPORTS 59,000 KM $44,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Altima for sale in Brampton, ON
2015 Nissan Altima 141,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-463-XXXX

(click to show)

905-463-0928

Alternate Numbers
647-401-6131
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$38,500

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Highlander