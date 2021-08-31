Menu
2018 Toyota Highlander

33,691 KM

$46,495

+ tax & licensing
$46,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

SE AWD, 7-Seater, Navi, Sunroof, Back Up Cam!

2018 Toyota Highlander

SE AWD, 7-Seater, Navi, Sunroof, Back Up Cam!

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

$46,495

+ taxes & licensing

33,691KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7757367
  • Stock #: P06A2300
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFHXJS912810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A2300
  • Mileage 33,691 KM

Vehicle Description

$157 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Universal Garage Door Opener - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - 7 Passenger Seating - Fog Lights - Automatic Headlights - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Power Liftgate - Rear Window Sunshade - Adaptive Cruise Control - Am/FM/Xm/Cd/Aux - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Lane Keep Assist - Lane Departure Warning - Blind Spot Assist - Traction Control - Cross Traffic Alert - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Dual Climate Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Power Rear Sunshade
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

