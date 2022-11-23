Menu
2018 Toyota Highlander

71,004 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD, 7-Seater, Sunroof, Navi,Blind Spot Assist

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD, 7-Seater, Sunroof, Navi,Blind Spot Assist

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,004KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9414391
  • Stock #: P06A4885
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFHXJS541180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,004 KM

Vehicle Description

$142 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control -7 Passenger Seating - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - LED Daytime Running Lights - Fog Lights - Universal Garage Door Opener - Power Liftgate - Differential Lock - Rear Window Sunshades - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Am/Fm/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Lane Departure Warning - Blind Spot Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 8.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Door Map Pockets
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Rear Sunshade
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

