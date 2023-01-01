2018 Toyota Prius

$24,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 9 , 9 4 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9637111

9637111 Stock #: 1596

1596 VIN: JTDKARFP0J3082889

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 139,944 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.