2018 Toyota Prius

139,944 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

2018 Toyota Prius

2018 Toyota Prius

Prime Plug In | Hybrid | Advanced | Heads up Display

2018 Toyota Prius

Prime Plug In | Hybrid | Advanced | Heads up Display

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,944KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9637111
  • Stock #: 1596
  • VIN: JTDKARFP0J3082889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 139,944 KM

Vehicle Description

Plug In Hybrid vehicle with Lot of Options!
 
- Black Leather/ Leatherette interior,
- Navigation,
- JBL Audio,
- Adaptive Cruise Control,
- Lane Assist,
- Lane Keep,
- Garage Opener,
- Intermittent wiper,
- Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror,
- Blind Spot Assist,
- Heads Up Display,
- Parking Assist,
- Auto Self Park Assist,
- Pre Collision Warning System,
- Driver Assist,
- Back up Camera, 
- Air Conditioning, 
- Power Seat, 
- Heated side view Mirrors,
- Front Heated seats,
- Heated Steering,
- Wireless Phone Charging, 
- Bluetooth,
- Sirius XM,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,


and many more


BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars. As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
https://brmotors.ca/financing/
 
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors
 
Please give us a call (905) 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca
Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

