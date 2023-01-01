2018 Toyota RAV4

$29,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 2 3 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9964571

9964571 Stock #: P06A5662

P06A5662 VIN: 2T3WFREV2JW419692

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 84,238 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Traction Control Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Interior AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Door Map Pockets Convenience Console Cup Holder Additional Features Cloth Interior Power Lift Gates Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.