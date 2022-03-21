2018 Toyota Tacoma

$41,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 4 5 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8701859

8701859 Stock #: P06A3758

P06A3758 VIN: 5TFDZ5BN5JX034067

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 104,459 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Adaptive Cruise Control Tonneau Cover Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Driver Side Airbag Audio Voice Control

