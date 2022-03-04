Menu
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

35,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Comfortline

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Comfortline

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

35,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8471268
  • Stock #: 21707
  • VIN: 1V2LR2CA2JC549295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

