Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Passat

47,923 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Passat

2018 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline I SUNROOF ILEATHER I BACKUP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline I SUNROOF ILEATHER I BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

47,923KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6199458
  • VIN: 1VWBA7A34JC019994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,923 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT/COMFORTLINE/PUSH START/LEATHER/SUNROOF/AUTO /ALLOY/HEATED SEATS/BLUETOOTH/BACKUP CAMERA/EXTERIOR WHITE/INTERIOR BLACK/CERTIFIED/VERY CLEAN***$22999***

 

 * BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS.Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

 

 

 *  Car Proof Report Available!

 

 * Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! 

 

 * Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit 

 

 

 * Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit

  

* we also have financing options available starting @4.9% O.A.C

 

 *All credits are approved, bad, Good, New!!!!

  

*please contact us for more info.

 

  *BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 ** torontocarsale.com

 

  ***2 year power train warranty 

 

 LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W 2B5

 

*www.autotrader.com/torontocarsale

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 67,091 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 65,094 KM
$15,499 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Impreza ...
 145,680 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Call Dealer

416-727-XXXX

(click to show)

416-727-1270

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory