2018 Volkswagen Passat

98,961 KM

Details Description Features

$30,698

+ tax & licensing
$30,698

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2018 Volkswagen Passat

2018 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE|APPLE CARPLAY|ALLOYS|REAR CAM|HEATED SEATS|

2018 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE|APPLE CARPLAY|ALLOYS|REAR CAM|HEATED SEATS|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$30,698

+ taxes & licensing

98,961KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9901556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,961 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Volkswagen Passat is roomy, comfortable, well-made, sedan with an exceptionally good value. A roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and a crisp minimalist exterior design will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful. Volkswagen Passat  lets you enjoy in a few more added creature comforts such as alloy wheels, body colored heated side mirrors, fully automatic headlamps, a powerful 6 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display and App-Connect smart phone integration, Sirius-XM satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, a leather multi-functional steering wheel, heated front comfort seats with manual adjustment, cruise control, proximity keyless entry with push button start, front and rear cup holders, a front center armrest, a rear view camera and much more. For more info regarding this vehicle, please call us or visit our showroom!!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

