2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

52,448 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

No Accidents| Comfortline 4MOTION -Ltd |Certified

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

52,448KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7671868
  • Stock #: 1310
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX4JM007458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Silver Metalic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,448 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options! 

 

- Black Leather/ Leatherette interior,

- Navigation,

- AWD,

- Intermittent wiper,

- Blind Spot Assist,

- Parking Assist, 

- Panoramic Roof,

- Alloys, 

- Back up Camera,  

- Dual zone Air Conditioning,  

- Rear seat Air Conditioning,

- Power seat,

- Heated side view Mirrors,

- Heated seats,

- Bluetooth, 

- Sirius XM, 

- Apple car play Android play,

- Power Windows/Locks, 

- Keyless Entry, 

- Tinted Windows 

…and many more

 

BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!

All prices are price plus taxes, licensing, finance.

We Accept Trade in’s at top $ value.

FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is safety Certified. 

Apply Now!!

https://brmotors.ca/financing/

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. VEHICLE OPTIONS MIGHT VARY DUE TO DIFFERENT TRIM LEVELS. 

 

Please give us a call (905) – 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca 

Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Panoramic Roof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

