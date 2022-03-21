Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

78,203 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline AWD, 7-Seater, Navi, Pano Roof!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline AWD, 7-Seater, Navi, Pano Roof!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 8966695
  2. 8966695
  3. 8966695
  4. 8966695
  5. 8966695
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,203KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8966695
  • Stock #: P06A4146
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX5JM080595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,203 KM

Vehicle Description

$108 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Panoramic Sunroof - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Automatic Stop/Go Technology - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leatherette Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - 8 Inch Touchscreen - 7 Passenger Seating - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Automatic Headlights - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Heated Exterior Mirror with Integrated Turn Signals - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Usb/Cd/Mp3/HD Radio - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers - Blind Spot Assist - Rear Traffic Alert - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rear View Camera
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Leatherette Interior
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 71,686 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape Tit...
 59,069 KM
$31,495 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Envision ...
 27,286 KM
$31,495 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory