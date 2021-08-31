2018 Volvo XC90

$47,995 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 5 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8057602

8057602 Stock #: P06A2854

P06A2854 VIN: YV4A22PK0J1378717

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 58,588 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Navigation System Digital clock Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Adaptive Cruise Control Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

