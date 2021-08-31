Menu
2018 Volvo XC90

58,588 KM

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2018 Volvo XC90

2018 Volvo XC90

T6 AWD Momentum, 7-Seater, Navi, 360 Cam!

2018 Volvo XC90

T6 AWD Momentum, 7-Seater, Navi, 360 Cam!

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

58,588KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8057602
  • Stock #: P06A2854
  • VIN: YV4A22PK0J1378717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,588 KM

Vehicle Description

$162 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - 360 Degree Camera - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Driver Memory Seat - Power and Heated Front Seats - 2nd Row Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Digital Cluster - Automatic Start/Stop Technology - Driver Mode - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 20 Inch Alloys - Touchscreen Infotainment System - Quad Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - 7 Passenger Seating - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - LED Automatic Headlights - Headrest Fold - Power Liftgate - Adaptive Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Aux/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Lane Keeping Assist - Cross Traffic Alert - Road Sign Information - Rear Collision Warning - Rear Parking Sensors - Rain Sensing Wipers - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
AM/FM Stereo
3RD ROW SEATING
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

