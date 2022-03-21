Menu
2019 Acura ILX

71,509 KM

$32,495

+ tax & licensing
$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2019 Acura ILX

2019 Acura ILX

Tech, A-Spec, Red Interior, Navi, Sunroof!

2019 Acura ILX

Tech, A-Spec, Red Interior, Navi, Sunroof!

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

71,509KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8693636
  Stock #: P06A3770
  VIN: 19UDE2F89KA800855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A3770
  • Mileage 71,509 KM

Vehicle Description

$110 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Remote Start - Bluetooth - Voice Command with Recognition CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.4L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Red Leather Interior with Suede Inserts - 18 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Adaptive Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb/Cd/Xm - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Rain Sensing Windshield - Lane Departure Warning - Blind Spot Collision Braking - Lane Keep Assist - Traction Control - Cross Traffic Monitor System - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 6.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

