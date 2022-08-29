Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Acura MDX

95,123 KM

Details Description Features

$38,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2019 Acura MDX

2019 Acura MDX

Tech SH-AWD, 7-Seater, Navi, Sunroof, Back Up Cam!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Acura MDX

Tech SH-AWD, 7-Seater, Navi, Sunroof, Back Up Cam!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 9300262
  2. 9300262
  3. 9300262
  4. 9300262
  5. 9300262
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$38,495

+ taxes & licensing

95,123KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9300262
  • Stock #: P06A4795
  • VIN: 5J8YD4H49KL805679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,123 KM

Vehicle Description

$144 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Power Heated Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Remote Start - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - SH-All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 20 Inch Alloys - 7 Passenger Seating - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Lift Gate - LED Daytime Running Lights - Automatic Headlights - Automatic High Beams - Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Xm/Usb - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Acura Safety (Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Monitor) - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers - Blind Spot Assist - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 8.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Door Map Pockets
Dual Climate Control
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2020 Nissan Murano S...
 70,503 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2020 Jaguar F-PACE 2...
 70,778 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic
2017 Acura TLX Tech,...
 72,394 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory