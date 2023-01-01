Menu
2019 Acura MDX

79,176 KM

Details Description Features

$41,795

+ tax & licensing
$41,795

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2019 Acura MDX

2019 Acura MDX

A-Spec SH-AWD, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay

2019 Acura MDX

A-Spec SH-AWD, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

$41,795

+ taxes & licensing

79,176KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9845840
  • Stock #: P06A5316
  • VIN: 5J8YD4H04KL803142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A5316
  • Mileage 79,176 KM

Vehicle Description

$161 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated/Ventilated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth - Voice Command

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - SH-All Wheel Drive - Black Leather with Suede Inserts - 20 Inch Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Power Adjust - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Folding Auto Dimming Heated Exterior Mirrors - Power Liftgate - LED Fog Lights - Automatic LED Headlights - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Usb/Xm - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Hill Start - Rain Sensing Wipers - Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Brake Hold - Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Cross Traffic Monitoring - Acura Safety (Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation, Blind spot information, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Monitor) - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Ventilated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Door Map Pockets

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Safety

DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates

