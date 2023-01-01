$41,795+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-470-1227
2019 Acura MDX
A-Spec SH-AWD, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay
Location
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
844-470-1227
$41,795
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9845840
- Stock #: P06A5316
- VIN: 5J8YD4H04KL803142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P06A5316
- Mileage 79,176 KM
Vehicle Description
$161 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!
HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle
WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms
Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!
HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated/Ventilated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth - Voice Command
CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - SH-All Wheel Drive - Black Leather with Suede Inserts - 20 Inch Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Power Adjust - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Folding Auto Dimming Heated Exterior Mirrors - Power Liftgate - LED Fog Lights - Automatic LED Headlights - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Usb/Xm - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors
SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Hill Start - Rain Sensing Wipers - Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Brake Hold - Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Cross Traffic Monitoring - Acura Safety (Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation, Blind spot information, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Monitor) - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag
OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.
Payment is based on an 84 mth term.
*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.
FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).
AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.
Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Interior
Convenience
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.