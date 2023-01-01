Menu
2019 Acura MDX

59,198 KM

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2019 Acura MDX

2019 Acura MDX

Tech SH-AWD, 7-Seater, Navi, Sunroof, Heated Seats

2019 Acura MDX

Tech SH-AWD, 7-Seater, Navi, Sunroof, Heated Seats

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_NoBadges

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,198KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9964577
  • Stock #: P06A5665
  • VIN: 5J8YD4H45KL801631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A5665
  • Mileage 59,198 KM

Vehicle Description

$158 Weekly with $0 Down for84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Remote Start - Bluetooth

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - SH-All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 20 Inch Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - 7 Passenger Seating - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Heated Power Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signal - Power Liftgate - Auto High Beam - Universal Garage Door Opener - Adaptive Cruise Control - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Parking Sensors - Blind Spot Assist - Rain Sensing Wipers - Brake Assist - Blind Spot Assist - Lane Keep Assist - Lane Departure Warning - Collision Mitigation Braking System - Forward Collision Warning - Stability Control - Hill Start Assist - Traction Control - Child Proof Lo cks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera
Door Map Pockets

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Additional Features

Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

