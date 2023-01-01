Menu
2019 Acura RDX

75,758 KM

Details Description Features

$39,698

+ tax & licensing
$39,698

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2019 Acura RDX

2019 Acura RDX

A-SPEC|LEATHER INTERIOR|VENTILATED SEATS|PANORAMIC SUNROOF|

2019 Acura RDX

A-SPEC|LEATHER INTERIOR|VENTILATED SEATS|PANORAMIC SUNROOF|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$39,698

+ taxes & licensing

75,758KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10375086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,758 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec combines dynamic performance and refined luxury. With its sport-tuned suspension, distinctive styling elements, and premium interior features, this compact luxury SUV offers a captivating driving experience that seamlessly blends style and comfort. The A-Spec trim adds an extra layer of sportiness to the RDX, making it a standout choice for those seeking both sophistication and excitement on the road.


Some Features Included:


-Multifunctional leather steering wheel


-Heated and ventilated seats


-Panoramic sunroof


-Beautiful leather interior


-Dual zone automatic climate control


-Paddle shifters for sportier driving experience


-A-Spec badging


-10.2-inch touchscreen display


-Apple Carplay/Android Auto compatibility


-Alloys & Much More!!


 


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

