$39,698+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-874-9494
2019 Acura RDX
A-SPEC|LEATHER INTERIOR|VENTILATED SEATS|PANORAMIC SUNROOF|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$39,698
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10375086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 75,758 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec combines dynamic performance and refined luxury. With its sport-tuned suspension, distinctive styling elements, and premium interior features, this compact luxury SUV offers a captivating driving experience that seamlessly blends style and comfort. The A-Spec trim adds an extra layer of sportiness to the RDX, making it a standout choice for those seeking both sophistication and excitement on the road.
Some Features Included:
-Multifunctional leather steering wheel
-Heated and ventilated seats
-Panoramic sunroof
-Beautiful leather interior
-Dual zone automatic climate control
-Paddle shifters for sportier driving experience
-A-Spec badging
-10.2-inch touchscreen display
-Apple Carplay/Android Auto compatibility
-Alloys & Much More!!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Nawab Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.