2019 Acura TLX

$39,795 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 3 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 7800495

Stock #: P06A2467

VIN: 19UUB3F63KA802422

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour San Marino Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A2467

Mileage 22,390 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Console Rain sensor wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

