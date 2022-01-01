Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Acura TLX

78,263 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2019 Acura TLX

2019 Acura TLX

P-AWS, Tech A-Spec, Navi, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Acura TLX

P-AWS, Tech A-Spec, Navi, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 8073226
  2. 8073226
  3. 8073226
  4. 8073226
  5. 8073226
  6. 8073226
  7. 8073226
  8. 8073226
  9. 8073226
  10. 8073226
  11. 8073226
  12. 8073226
  13. 8073226
  14. 8073226
  15. 8073226
  16. 8073226
  17. 8073226
  18. 8073226
  19. 8073226
  20. 8073226
  21. 8073226
  22. 8073226
  23. 8073226
  24. 8073226
  25. 8073226
  26. 8073226
  27. 8073226
  28. 8073226
  29. 8073226
  30. 8073226
  31. 8073226
  32. 8073226
  33. 8073226
  34. 8073226
  35. 8073226
  36. 8073226
  37. 8073226
  38. 8073226
  39. 8073226
  40. 8073226
  41. 8073226
  42. 8073226
  43. 8073226
  44. 8073226
  45. 8073226
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,263KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8073226
  • Stock #: P06A2824
  • VIN: 19UUB1F60KA800504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Still Night Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A2824
  • Mileage 78,263 KM

Vehicle Description

$122 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Driver Memory Seat - Power and Heated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Remote Start - Comfort Entry/Exit - Automatic Start/Stop Technology - AcuraLink - Dual Exhaust - Universal Garage Door Opener - Bluetooth - Voice Command - Acura Safety System CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.4L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 19 Inch A-Spec Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated A-Spec Steering Wheel with Power Adjustable Column, Paddle Shifters and Mounted Controls - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Rear Spoiler - Fog Lights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Automatic LED Headlights - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Xm/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Acura Safety System (Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow, Road Departure Mitigation System, Collision Mitigation Braking System) - Blind Spot Assist - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Brake Hold - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2017 BMW 328 d xDriv...
 73,871 KM
$32,795 + tax & lic
2018 Alfa Romeo Stel...
 56,688 KM
$38,495 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus ES 350 To...
 67,104 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory