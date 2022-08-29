Menu
2019 Acura TLX

44,500 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2019 Acura TLX

2019 Acura TLX

SH-AWD, Tech, A-Spec, Navi, Sunroof, Red Interior!

2019 Acura TLX

SH-AWD, Tech, A-Spec, Navi, Sunroof, Red Interior!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

44,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9047380
  • Stock #: P21A0354
  • VIN: 19UUB3F69KA800867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,500 KM

Vehicle Description

$139 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Remote Start - Automatic Start/Stop Technology - Universal Garage Door Opener - Adaptive Cruise Control - ELS Audio Sound System - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Red Leather/Suede Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Automatic LED Headlights -Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal - Fog Lights - Am/Fm/Xm/Cd/Usb/Mp3/HD Radio - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Rain Sensing Wipers - Road Departure Mitigation - Lane Keep Assist - Blind Spot Assist - Brake Hold - Forward Collision Warning -Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Dual Climate Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

