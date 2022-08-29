Menu
2019 Acura TLX

63,463 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2019 Acura TLX

2019 Acura TLX

Tech, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Bluetooth, ELS Audio

2019 Acura TLX

Tech, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Bluetooth, ELS Audio

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

63,463KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9154699
  • Stock #: P06A4497
  • VIN: 19UUB1F50KA800364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,463 KM

Vehicle Description

$137 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Heated Rear Seats - Automatic Stop/Go Technology - Bluetooth - Voice Command - ELS Audio System - Remote Start - Universal Garage Door Opener CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.4L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Black Leather Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Automatic LED Headlights - Adaptive Cruise Control - Am/Fm/HD Radio/Xm/Cd/Usb/Mp3 - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Rain Sensing Wipers - Traction Control - Forward Collison Warning - Road Departure Mitigation - Lane Keep Assist - Blind Spot Assist - Brake Hold - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Dual Climate Control
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
DUAL AIRBAG
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

