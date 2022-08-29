$63,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-470-1227
2019 Audi A7
Sportback Technik Hybrid, Quattro, Turbo, Navi, 360 Cam!
Location
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
844-470-1227
$63,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9300253
- Stock #: P06A4813
- VIN: WAUS2AF25KN030177
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,931 KM
Vehicle Description
** Sunroof with Electric Sunshade + Dual Centre Display with 8.8 Inch Upper Touch Screen & 8.6 Inch Lower Touch Screen for Climate Control with Haptic Feedback + Audi Drive Select + Audi Pre Sense** $238 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Audi MMi Navigation - Back Up Camera - 360 Degree Camera - Sunroof with Electric Sunshade - Power Heated and Ventilated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Heated Rear Seat - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Audi Drive Select (Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Individual) - Voice Command - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.0L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Turbocharged - Hybrid Assist System - Black Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Dual Centre Display - 8.8 Inch Upper Touch Screen - 8.6 Inch Lower Touch Screen for Climate Control with Haptic Feedback - Quad Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated 3-Spoke Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Power Lift Gate - Automatic LED Headlights - LED Rear Tail Lights - LED Daytime Running Lights - Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror - Universal Garage Door Opener - Adaptive Rear Spoiler - Am/Fm/Cd/Xm/Usb/Aux - Adaptive Cruise Control - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Distance Warning - Audi Pre Sense - Side Assist - Intersection Assist - Emergency Assist - Exit Warning - Adaptive Cruise Assist - High Beam Assist - Rear Cross Traffic Assist - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 8.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.