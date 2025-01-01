2019 Audi A8

Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;><span style=color: #231f20; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>2019 AUDI A8L, </strong></span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #3a3a3a;>BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEN, </span><span style=color: #3a3a3a; background-color: #ffffff;>MILD HYBRID SYSTEM, </span><span style=color: #3a3a3a; background-color: #ffffff;>ADJUSTABLE FRONT HEADREST, </span><span style=color: #3a3a3a; background-color: #ffffff;>ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #3a3a3a;>ELECTRONIC SUSPENSION CONTROL,</span><span style=color: #231f20; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> KEYLESS ENTRY, </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #3a3a3a;>POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE, </span><span style=color: #3a3a3a; background-color: #ffffff;>HEATED DRIVER & PASSENGER SEATS</span><span style=color: #3a3a3a; background-color: #ffffff;>, </span><span style=color: #231f20; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>AUTO-LEVELING HEADLIGHTS, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PREMIUM SOUND, NAVIGATION, MOONROOF AND MUCH MORE</span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>HST and Licensing will be extra**</strong></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>Certification is available for $799 -     </strong></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a;>CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...</span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #000000;>FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 7.29% O.A.C</span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 14pt;> <strong style=color: #231f20; box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>$</strong><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>999 Financing fee conditions may apply.</strong></strong></span></p><h4 style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 10px 0px; line-height: 1.1; font-size: 1.8rem; color: #262425; font-family: Open Sans; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a;>FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $51,900 + HST & LICENSING</span></strong></span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: 400; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 14pt; font-weight: 400;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>CASH PRICE: $54,900 + HST & LICENSING</strong></span></span></h4><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Warranty</span></strong></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST</span></p>

61,400 KM

$51,900

+ tax & licensing
12457933

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7

905-799-6565

  1. 1745688276
  2. 1745688286
  3. 1745688295
  4. 1745688305
  5. 1745688311
  6. 1745688319
  7. 1745688325
  8. 1745688332
  9. 1745688342
  10. 1745688349
  11. 1745688356
  12. 1745688362
  13. 1745688370
Logo_AccidentFree

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,400 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Noble Auto Hut

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Noble Auto Hut

905-799-6565

