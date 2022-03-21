$78,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q8
Quattro, Technik, Heads Up Display, Navi, 360 Cam!
Location
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
- Listing ID: 8667074
- Stock #: P06A3783
- VIN: WA1FVAF17KD034900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P06A3783
- Mileage 56,161 KM
Vehicle Description
**Panoramic Sunroof + 22 Inch 5 Double Arm Design Forged and Contrasting Gray/Partially Polished Finish Alloys + Side Assist (Blind Spot Assist) + Wireless Charging Station + Power and Heated/Cooled Front Seats** $267 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Audi MMI Navigation with 10.1 Inch Touchscreen - Heads Up Display - Back Up Camera - 360 Degree Camera with 3D View - Panoramic Sunroof with Electric Sunshades - Driver Memory Seat - Power and Heated/Cooled Front Seats - Ambient Lighting - 12.3 Inch Audi Virtual Cockpit - Smartphone Integration (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto) - Bluetooth - Voice Command - Audi Connect - Bang & Olufsen Sound System - Audi Drive Select (Off Road, Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Individual) - Universal Garage Door Opener - Wireless Charging Station CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.0L 6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Black Leather Interior - 22 Inch 5 Double Arm Design Forged and Contrasting Gray/Partially Polished Finish Alloys - Quad Zone Climate Control - Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column - Soft Close Doors - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Audi Touch Sensitive Interior Buttons - Power Liftgate - Automatic LED Headlights - LED Rear Taillights - LED Daytime Running Light - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Usb/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Traction Control - High Beam Assist - Distance Warning - Audi Pre Sense - Side Assist (Blind Spot Assist) - Intersection Assist - Emergency Assist - Exit Warning - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 6.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
